SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is dead after the coroner said he was hit by a train.

In a news release, Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said it happened near 6th Street and North Grand Avenue. The man was pronounced dead around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Assistant Chief of Police Joshua Stuenkel said witnesses reported seeing the man try to go around the crossing arms. He was then hit by a southbound Amtrak train.

The man’s name has not yet been released.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

Springfield Police, Amtrak Police investigators and the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate this situation.