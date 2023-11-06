SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner is investigating the death of a Springfield man who was found unresponsive outside a home on Sunday afternoon.

Coroner Jim Allmon identified the man as 34-year-old Jonathan Mendenhall. Mendenhall was found unresponsive outside a house in the area of North 15th Street and East Division Street. As resuscitative efforts were attempted, Mendenhall was bit several times by a dog.

He was transported to the emergency room at HSHS St. John’s Hospital by emergency medical services. Mendenhall was pronounced dead at 4:04 p.m. by hospital staff.

An autopsy was done on Monday. The cause and manner of death are still pending further studies. The Sangamon County Coroner continues to investigate the death.