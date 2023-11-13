SOUTHERN VIEW, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner has released the identities of the two men found dead in their Southern View home on Saturday.

Craig Burch, 37, and Michael Gaither, 57, were identified as the people who were pronounced dead at 8 p.m., Coroner Jim Allmon said. Autopsies performed on Monday suggested that Gaither died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and Burch died from a single gunshot wound.

The men were found in their home in the area of South Third Street and East Apple Orchard Road, when Southern View Police conducted a welfare check around 7:00 p.m.

The deaths remain under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner and the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office.