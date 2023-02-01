SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner has released the name of a Springfield man who was found dead in a semi-truck over the weekend.

Coroner Jim Allmon said James Barksdale, 56 was found in a semi-truck that was in a parking lot near Dirksen Parkway and Stanford Avenue on Saturday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy performed on Monday found no evidence of injury or trauma. The cause of death is still unknown as toxicology testing is pending.

The death remains under investigation by Allmon and the Springfield Police Department.