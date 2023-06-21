SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities in Sangamon County are the latest law enforcement officials to warn of scammers impersonating them and demanding money from county citizens.

The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook that someone is calling citizens and claiming to be “Sergeant Owens” with their agency. “Sergeant Owens” tells the would-be victims that a warrant is out for their arrest and demands money to clear their name. Other calls have claimed that a friend or family member is currently under arrest and needs money for bail or attorney fees.

The Sheriff’s Office said there is no Sergeant Owens who works for them and they never, under any circumstances, request or demand money over the phone.

They also reminded the public to exercise caution when answering calls from unknown callers and to never give out personal or financial information without verifying the caller’s identity.

The Federal Trade Commission maintains a website with different types of phone scams and tactics that scammers use to trick people.