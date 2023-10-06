AUBURN, Ill. (WCIA) — 39 dogs, one cat, and one iguana were rescued from a home by Auburn Police and the Sangamon County Animal Control on Sunday.

Jeanne Keenan, Director of Operations at the Sangamon County Animal Control and Adoption Center, was contacted by Auburn Police to assist on a late evening call. A neighbor had reported a possible dog hoarding situation in a home near Caldwell and Second Streets. The police, along with one animal control officer, found a large number of caged dogs in the home, three of which were dead.

Officials said the people living in the home picked up the dogs from out of state because the area was impacted by a hurricane. This isn’t the first time authorities have looked into this home. Auburn Police Chief David Campbell said the residents had a court order, and they were supposed to have only four dogs.

Additional animal control officers were sent over to help confiscate the animals. Animal care technicians and support staff were asked to assist at the center as dogs were brought in. Staff worked all through the night and into the morning to get the animals settled in and vaccinated.

Staff returned at 8 a.m. Monday and have been diligently bathing, treating and nourishing the dogs. Many of them have worked additional hours to get all the dogs properly examined and treated, the center said. Keenan and staff have been contacting rescues and fosters to transfer them. Volunteer staff have also offered a great deal of help.

The SCACAC said the incident has heavily impacted them both emotionally and physically, especially as they also work to care for the animals that were already housed there before the confiscation. To ease the burden, they welcome donations of any kind, including food and bedding. Here is their wishlist, and here is a way to donate beds.

Those willing to adopt or foster a dog or cat, please contact the SCACAC at 217-535-3065. You may also stop by in-person at 2100 Shale Street on Monday to Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.