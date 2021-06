File-This Feb. 23, 2018, file photo shows the company logo of Sam’s Club on the facade of a store in Concord, N.H.. Walmart’s Sam’s Club is teaming up with several health care companies to offer discounts on everyday care its customers might delay or skip because of the cost. Starting early October, Sam’s Club members in Michigan, Pennsylvania and North Carolina, will be able to buy one of four bundles of health care services ranging in annual fees from $50 for individuals to $240 for a family of up to six members. The pilot program could potentially be rolled out to members in all the states, says Lori Flees, senior vice president of Sam’s Club Health and Wellness. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

NATIONWIDE (WCIA) — Sam’s Club’s sampling program, Taste & Tips, is coming back.

In a news release, Sam’s Club officials said it is returning this week. “Initially, Taste & Tips will take place on the weekends and in limited quantities, using new safety measures, such as sealed samples,” they said.

Sam’s Clubs samples have been a popular feature for over 35 years, according to officials. It was put on hold last March because of safety concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic.