Same-day & walk-in appointments available for COVID-19 vaccine at Village Mall

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Those who work or live in Vermilion County will now be able to get same-day and walk-in appointments for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccines will be administered at the Village Mall inside the former Hallmark store. The appointments are offered until all available doses are given, according to Carle officials. They said they are expecting to serve 1,000 people.

At this time, Vermilion County is vaccinating residents 18-64 with underlying health conditions or disabilities as well as those 65 & older. For a list of other eligible individuals, click here.

“Walk-in appointments are first come, first serve but we have an efficient system in place to assign people a time slot,” said Patient Care Manager Kimberly Franklin, MSN. “Some walk-ins may be asked to secure their appointment time and may be asked to return 5 minutes before your assigned [time] to [accommodate] social distancing.”

Walk-in appointments will be available March 13, 14 and 15 from 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.. To pre-register, you can schedule online through MyCarle.com. You can also call (217) 902-6100. If you sign up for text or phone notifications, you can find out when new appointments are available.