DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) Sam, a tortoise, celebrated his 50th birthday with style Thursday.

At the Scovill Zoo in Decatur, the public was invited and present to celebrate says Chloe Clark, a zookeeper. “He had a great time, and got to eat lots and lots of watermelon, which is his favorite!” said Clark.

Photos provided by Scovill Zoo.



Clark added, “The public was invited and certainly was present to celebrate him! I attached the “invitation” for the party that was put on Facebook and reached around 14,000 users!”