CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club in Champaign is bringing back a familiar face to lead them. Sam Banks retired last year, but he’s returning temporarily as executive director. He replaced Charles Burton.

Banks said he’s picking up right where he left off. He said he was surprised to get the call, but it’s “exciting” to work on projects like the Martens Center again. He said they partnered with the Champaign Park District to move their elementary programs over to the new center. When it opens, it’ll free up space at their Park Street building to focus on the needs of teenagers.

Board President Bob Plecki said it’s the board’s responsibility to keep the organization moving, and to do that, they needed to bring in a new executive director.

It’s a busy time at the Boys & Girls Club, but Banks said it’s a strong organization. That’s why he said they’ll get through this leadership transition smoothly.

“Sam has an impeccable record, has a tremendous credibility with our community and our community partners. Step one was to bring Sam back,” Plecki said.

“I think it was a call that I couldn’t say no to, really,” Banks said.

Plecki said the second step is to put a search committee together. Within the next couple months, they hope to find a new, permanent executive director.

Former Executive Director Charles Burton was charged with drunk driving in June. Plecki said they cannot comment on whether that influenced their decision to find a new leader. He said it’s the organization’s standard practice not to comment on personnel matters.