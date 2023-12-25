MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — The iconic jingling of bells, the red kettle, and wishing everybody a “merry Christmas” sounds like a recipe for a classic Christmas movie — or in this case, a way to fundraise for a good cause.

Saturday marked the end of the Salvation Army’s bell ringing kettle collection in Champaign County. Leading up to Christmas, they collected donations at 21 sites throughout the county.

Aaron Bird and his daughter once again volunteered to ring bells from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday outside Schnucks in Mahomet.

“So we do this every year. This is my third time this year. This time I brought my Miami Dolphins helmet, and some people are not giving because of that,” Aaron Bird jested. “And that’s a very, very sad thing in Chicago Bears land. But some people are. And regardless of your affiliation, your fandom, everybody can get behind giving back and loving people.”

Bird said giving transcends all barriers.

“Whether you’re an atheist, an agnostic, a Christian, a Buddhist — it doesn’t matter what you are. People want to do good,” he said. “And we know deep down inside, there’s a spark in all of us and an ember inside of all of us to do good. And the better that we do for other people, it comes back to us, you know, and it helps other people.”

His daughter, Adella, said she likes to spend time with the community.

“It’s fun to see all the different people. And I like how they’re all wearing different festive sweaters. And all the kids, it’s fun to say hi to them.”

Melissa and Ashley Shoaf donated before walking into the store. They said it’s important to help out.

“We have a lot, and are real thankful for that,” Melissa Shoaf said. “But I know there’s a lot of people who don’t have a lot, and I like what Salvation Army does. So we give to them, because we know it’s going to a good place.”

A day filled with successes, and the Christmas miracle of giving back.

“It’s been amazing. It’s been amazing,” Aaron Bird said. “Even if they don’t give, they’ll say Merry Christmas back to you.”