Salvation army toy store filling up

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – The WCIA-3 toy drive for Toys for Tots has come and gone, and with your help we raised more than $30,000 and collected thousands of toys for families in need.

Major Randall Summit with the Salvation Army said almost 6,000 toys were donated.

He said that’s going to help about 1,000 families in Champaign County. Families will take part in shopping this Wednesday. Summit said last year they were able to give each individual child around 13 items. This year, they plan to be able to do the same.

“So because of the generosity of our community, and the great partnership of toys for tots we’re able to give away as much as we can,” he said.

Summitt said they are still looking for more toys for older kids, and for babies. He said those 2 groups they don’t always get a lot of donations.

You can still donate toys until December 23rd, and you can volunteer to help get families their toys. You can learn more here.