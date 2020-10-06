Salvation Army to accept applications for families in need and bell ringing

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — As the holiday season draws near, the Salvation Army in Decatur is taking applications for various aspects to make the season brighter for the community.

For families who want to receive Christmas toys or food baskets, there are several days you can come in to complete the application process. Those dates include November 9-13 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 1-4 p.m., November 12 from 5-7 p.m. and November 14 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m..

Each family is asked to come to the Salvation Army at 229 W. Main Street and enter through the front doors. Proper mask-wearing and social distance protocols are asked to be observed. Families need to provide the following:

Valid Photo ID for each adult

Birth certificate/medical card with child’s birthday (for each child)

One of the following: Proof of last 30 days income; valid WIC book or current medical card

Additionally, the Salvation Army will take employee applications for anyone that wants a job ringing bell during the Christmas season. “The Salvation Army employs individuals to ring at a Red Kettle during any shift that we do not have covered by a volunteer.” They will take applications October 5-16. You must have your ID and social security card with you when you apply. You are asked to call the Salvation Army for more information on how to apply.

Groups can volunteer to ring bells by registering online. During the Red Kettle Season, officials said COVID-19 guidelines will be following. There will also be Virtual Kettles set up. You can ring at and donate to those as well.

“Support will be very important as we are projecting that there is an even greater need in our community this year,” said the Salvation Army.

For more information, please call the Salvation Army at (217) 428-4672.