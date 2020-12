A grocery shopper readies a bill to drop in the red collection kettle as Salvation Army bell ringer Michael Cronin, right, looks on, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Linden, Wash. Despite record amounts of charitable donations this year, nonprofits across the country are being suffocated by the effects of the pandemic. Organizations face soaring costs and demands for help, yet are largely without their own support systems, including volunteers and in-person fundraising events. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

When some red kettles fell silent to the coronavirus this year, the Salvation Army’s need increased even more.

The organization is reporting a financial hit as the year ends.

That’s due in part to a shortage of volunteers and in-person donations.

Locally, totals on the Champaign County’s virtual fundraising site show, as of Christmas Day, they’re only 64 percent of the way to their $158,000 goal.

You can donate by clicking this link.