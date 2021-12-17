Salvation Army red kettle campaign boosted by gold coins

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Two gold coins dropped in a red kettle have provided some cheer – monetary and emotional – for the Salvation Army of Decatur’s annual holiday fundraising campaign.



Director of Development Kyle Karsten said a generous donor dropped off the coins on December 14 at Farm and Fleet. The coins are labeled as worth $10, but Karsten said his group expects to sell them for $900.



Karsten said the agency has raised $498,000 – or 83% – of its $600,000 goal. Volunteers will be out ringing bells through Christmas Eve. You can volunteer to ring bells online. You can also donate to the campaign online.



In Champaign County, the Salvation Army reported it’s raised $100,000 through red kettle donations. That agency’s kettle goal is $160,000.