CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Salvation Army of Champaign County has raised a total of $106,710 at local kettles, meeting 70% of their 2022 red kettle goal this season as of Monday.

“Our red kettle goal makes up for nearly 30% of our overall Christmas campaign goal,” said Major Randy Summit, Corps Officer in Champaign. “With God’s grace, we are asking for monetary contributions to be made before the end of the year.”

The Salvation Army expressed gratitude to the local families, organizations, and groups that have volunteered time as bell ringers this season. They also give a special thanks to The Village of Rantoul, a leading bell-ringing community that included their police, fire, trustees, staff, and others, along with all Rotary Clubs in Champaign County that joined forces and raised approximately $22,000 on one day in December.

There are multiple ways the Salvation Army said you can still help:

Volunteer bell ringers are in high demand at kettles. You can sign up here.

Other ways to help including monetary donations, virtual kettles, sponsorships, and more can be found online.

Monetary donations by mail can be made to The Salvation Army at PO Box 618 Champaign, IL. 61824

The Salvation Army of Champaign County said they served more than 65,000 individuals last year, providing critical services including food, shelter, help with utilities, rent, homeless aid, poverty-reduction programs, youth and senior services, employment assistance, and much more.