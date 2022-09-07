DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Salvation Army of Decatur is offering people help with their rent and utility payments if they meet certain eligibility criteria.

If approved, applicants can receive up to 15 months of rental or utility assistance if they are behind on their payments. They can also receive up to three months of forward rent.

People must fit the following criteria in order to be eligible for the Salvation Army’s assistance:

Illinois residency

Financial hardship due to COVID-19

Have a household income of less than: $58,350 for one person $66,700 for two people $75,050 for three people $83,400 for four people

Cannot have already received housing and utility assistance for the same time period from any city, county or state program stemming from the CARES Act.

People must provide the following documentation to prove their eligibility:

Proof of identity State ID or driver’s license for all adults in household Temporary Visitor Driver’s License for undocumented individuals

Proof of address Utility bill Lease Copy of past due utility bill, rental notice or eviction notice

Proof of income Most recent paystub

Proof of COVID-19 financial hardship on or after March 13, 2020 Letter from employer or proof application for unemployment was denied COVID healthcare or medical bills Childcare costs because of school closures Letter or email from child’s school Receipt of childcare costs



The Salvation Army of Decatur is located at 229 West Main Street and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. They can be called at 217-429-8050.