Salvation Army needs volunteers for the Red Kettle campaign

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – Right now, the Red Kettle Campaign is in full swing for the Salvation Army. Champaign County is in dire need of volunteers for red kettles.

Major Randall Sumitt is the executive director for the Champaign County Salvation Army. He said on Monday, they had 19 red kettles at different locations. He said 11 of them weren’t manned.

That’s something they are noticing every day. Summit said he knows everyone is struggling to find people to work, and they are no exception. He said they have 8,000 hours of bell ringing to fill, and have only filled 1,000.

“That’s a great need that we have. So, the more volunteers that we get to cover those spots to raise those funds, it’s just, I cannot put how great of a need that is,” he said.

Summit said they can leave the kettles unattended during the day, but he said over the years they’ve noticed they get significantly fewer donations compared to if there is a volunteer there.

The red kettles are out until Christmas Eve, and they need people like you to help get donations at them. If you would like to get involved, you can sign up here.