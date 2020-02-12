Salvation Army needs cash for Cold Cots program

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Salvation Army of Decatur is in need of money for their Cold Cots program in their men’s shelter.

Officials said this program can be lifesaving. They provide a warm place for men to get out of the cold during life-threatening temperatures. The program opens when the temperatures have been at 35 for five consecutive days. It stays open for as long as the temperatures remain and while funds last.

The Salvation Army of Decatur & Macon County Building. It stands at 229 W Main St in Decatur.

In addition to a warm place to go, men also get two meals and other forms of support. In a release, Kyle Karsten– Director of Development and Community Relations for the Salvation Army of Decatur– said 100 men utilized the program last winter. They had to open the program near Thanksgiving Day, which Karsten said was much earlier than they had expected.

The program runs on its own budgeted donations. Karsten said it is hard to say how many days they will need to run the program each year. Due to the early use of the program, Karsten said they only have enough money to have it run through near the end of February.

If you would like to help keep this program going, you can drop off monetary donations at the Salvation Army of Decatur & Macon County.