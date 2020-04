CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One Salvation Army is trying to stock its food pantry shelves to help those affected by COVID-19.

The Salvation Army of Champaign County said people need help now more than ever because of layoffs and money problems. The said their pantry needs things such:

Peanut butter and jelly

Canned/ snack pack fruit

Soup

Pasta and Sauce

Macaroni and Cheese

Canned Meats

Other dry goods

Donations can be dropped off at the Red Shield Center on Market Street.