Salvation Army kicks off Red Kettle campaign

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — One of the most iconic sounds of the holidays is here; the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign has kicked off.

This fundraiser alone provides nearly a quarter of the support for the organization’s community services.

The bell ringers will be out and about every Monday through Saturday through Christmas Eve.

The money from this campaign goes to help veterans, the elderly, children and families, or people struggling with job, food, or housing insecurity.

“The need is real. So if you’re a little unsure about that, stop by any day. You’re welcome just to come around and look, and visit, and talk to us. We’d love to share our story with you, and tell you some of our success stories…how people’s lives have been changed,” says Randall Summit, a bell ringer.

The goal for Champaign County is to raise $195 thousand dollars through the red kettles.

They’re still looking for volunteers, though. If you’d like to find out how to sign up to be a bell ringer, click here for information.