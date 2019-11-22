Salvation Army in need of bell ringers

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Salvation Army needs help with this year’s Kettle Campaign. It’s their biggest and most important fundraiser of the year, but they don’t have enough people to be bell ringers. They’re looking for volunteers.

“You can put an empty kettle somewhere with a sign and everything else, but if there’s nobody there, you’re lucky to get three to five dollars in a day,” said Jason Pollom, Corps. Officer. “But if you stick a person by that kettle, and it’s amazing what generosity comes from people.”

If you’re interested in helping, click here.