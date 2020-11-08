Salvation Army helps families during Christmas season

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Salvation Army has released its plans for the Christmas season.

Toys for Tots and the Red Kettle campaign are returning to Champaign county.

But, events with the Salvation Army might look a little different this year because of COVID-19.

This year, they will continue their Circle of Care Senior Program. It helps give back to seniors in need during the holidays.

“We don’t want to forget about the seniors,” says Special Events & Development Coordinator Paula Santiago. “So, through our Circle of Care Senior program, we visit seniors that live in low-income housing senior complexes and provide them with gifts and food vouchers during the holidays.”

Popular events like the Red Kettle campaign and Toys for Tots will happen this year as well – with some modifications.

The Salvation Army served over 900 families and over 2,000 children last year. Santiago says the need for help is greater this year than in the past.