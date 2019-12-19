Salvation Army gives back to community

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Behind the scenes, volunteers at the Salvation Army broke down boxes that once contained toys.

All of those toys are now in the front of the building, which looks like a toy store.

This preparation is part of their Toy Shop event.

“This year, Toys for Tots had an amazing year! They raised over $20,000. We filled three trucks… Well two trucks and a trailer… Full of toys, brought em here. Great year. Very generous,” says Major Randall Summit, who is the Executive Director of the Salvation Army.

The group has been participating in Toys for Tots for 16 years, but this year people gave back in a way organizers did not expect.

“People have been overly generous this year. Just been great. It helps the community give back. It helps the client receive something. And it makes a lot of kids happy.”

Those happy children also have their parents to thank.

Families sign up to participate ahead of times. Parents who are eligible, come into the Toy Shop, and pick out presents for their kids, with the help of a Salvation Army volunteer.

Al Vogelsang, who is the Salvation Army’s Board Chairman, says the donations mean a lot to families.

“Sometimes, someone comes in here, they’re shopping, they go out of here with a cart full of toys, and they get to the outside as we’re taking them and they literally break down. They’re so grateful and thankful for what they’ve recived. So that’s very rewarding.”

He says it isn’t just rewarding for both the parent and the child, but for the volunteer who helps each family.

After receiving so many donations this year, the Salvation Army asked the community for help and over 20 volunteers showed up, ready to help.

Even with the amount of volunteers they have, the donation center is always looking for more.

“We can always put a volunteer to work. There is just an abundance amount of work to be done,” says Vogelsang.

But they know they can get it done with the help of people in the Champaign-Urbana community.

They prove, year after year, how selfless they are.

The last day for the Toy Shop will be Monday, December 23.