Salvation Army collects school supplies through ‘Stuff the Bus’ campaign

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Salvation Army of Decatur & Macon County will be working on gathering school supplies this coming weekend.

In a news release, officials said they will hold their Stuff the Bus Campaign from August 7-9 at both Decatur Walmart locations. Traditionally, the group would have a bus and volunteers outside out each location. However, because of the ongoing pandemic, they will have a “Stuff the Bus” bin inside the store for shoppers to donate items.

“As area students start a new school year, we believe that the need will be even higher this school year due to COVID-19,” said Decatur Corps Officer Lt. Kenesa Debela. “Even though schools are looking at a blended format of remote and in-person learning, youth are still in need of supplies for schoolwork and projects, as physical supplies will still be necessary to complete some tasks,” continued Debela.

Officials said some of their much-needed items include:

Notebooks

Folders

Pencils

Pens

Scissors

Glue

Crayons

The specially-marked bins will be set up at both Decatur Walmart locations. Those stores at located at 4625 E. Maryland Street and 4224 N. Prospect Drive.