Salvation Army collecting school supplies

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Salvation Army is collecting back-to-school supplies for children in need at multiple Walmart locations.

The annual “Stuff the Bus” campaign took place at the Champaign, Urbana, Savoy and Rantoul Walmart locations from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 3.

The Salvation Army bought 700 backpacks to fill with school supplies such as notebooks, pencils, highlighters and lunch boxes. Organizers said they wanted to make sure students aren’t concerned about falling behind on the first day.

“It’s one less thing for them and their families to worry about,” Jordan Hall explained. “They’re not struggling with school supplies because we’re providing them with essentially free supplies, so we’re starting them off on the school year right.”

People can still donate school supplies by dropping them off at the Red Shield Center at 2212 N. Market Street in Champaign August 7-9 from 9:00 a.m. till 4:00 p.m.

All students from kindergarten thru senior year of high school who go to school in Champaign County are eligible to receive backpacks.