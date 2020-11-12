Salt Fork School District temporarily goes remote

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — After an increase in COVID-19 cases and number of students and staff in quarantine, officials said the entire Salt Fork district will be remote from November 16-29.

In an email to families, Superintendent Phil Cox said the district will go back to in-person learning after Thanksgiving Break, on November 30.

The Junior High, North Elementary and South Elementary will be in-person on Friday to go over information with students and give out materials and Chromebooks.

Cox is reminding families that South Campus is still under a boil order. Families are asked to send a bottle of water with their child. Water jugs will be provided to students that forget their water bottles.

“Please note that students are accountable for all work given during remote learning. Grades will be taken and grades can go down. This is not like it was last spring.”

Families with questions or concerns are asked to talk with their child’s teacher first.

If your child will need breakfast and lunch during the closure, you are asked to fill out a form for each of their children. Once you fill out the form, meals will be available each day for pick-up. The food will have to be picked up daily. Pick-up locations include:

North Elementary (12:30 – 1 p.m.)

South Campus (12:30 – 1 p.m.)

Meals will not be provided during weekends or between November 25-27 because of the scheduled Thanksgiving Break. If you have a question regarding meals, you are asked to email Robin Johnson.

During the closure, if your child tests positive for COVID-19, Cox said it is critical to contact him at (217) 427-2116.