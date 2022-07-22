SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Sangamon County’s salt dome roof is collapsing, leaving all the salt in there inaccessible.

Brian Davis, Sangamon County engineer, said the storage dome at the intersection of Mayden and Terminal, is sinking into the ground due to mine subsidence.

Davis said they are working with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ Abandoned Mine Land Reclamation Division to survey the area.

The county plans to build a different salt dome a different location at the complex not affected by mine subsidence and store salt in there.

To fix it, the project will cost about $750,000. They hope to get it done by November 1st.

And if there’s any wintery weather before the new salt dome is done, Davis said the county has about 400 tons of salt underneath tarps, ready to use.

“With that being completed by early November, we’ll be able to begin stockpiling salt for the remainder of the winter once that was completed the new structure,” Davis said.