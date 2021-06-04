Sal’s Closet at the Salvation Army in Danville coming to a close

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — “We haven’t wanted it to come but we believe it’s had to come,” said Major Jason Pollom, a core officer with the Salvation Army in Danville.

The Salvation Army in Danville is closing Sal’s Closet by the end of the month.

After nearly a decade of serving the community, the Salvation Army is providing clothes through this service for the last time.

From shirts and shoes to other clothes, Sal’s Closet with the Salvation Army in Danville is coming to a close after nine years.

“We’ve determined that maybe that’s not the best way of use for that space to serve the community in the long hall,” said Pollom.

The closet used to give people clothing at no cost. Leaders say it was hard to get volunteers to staff the spot for more than once a week.

Also, demand has been steadily dropping during the pandemic – and they’re planning to use the space in “a more productive manner.”

“The writing’s been on the wall and it’s been determined that our resources are better used doing something that will have more meaningful and more immediate impact on a day-to-day basis,” said Pollom.

However, they say the area won’t be used for storage but will be used specifically to serve people.

“We just want to go out on a high note with it and take the next step in repurposing that,” said Pollom.

A clothing giveaway will be held on June 17th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sal’s Closet.