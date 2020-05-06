Salons make preparations for reopening

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Salons are part of phase three for reopening the state.

They will reopen at the earliest on May 29. In the meantime, one Champaign salon owner is doing everything she can to be ready.

At Ippatsu Salon in midtown Champaign, they are doing things like rearranging stations and space them out to let customers maintain a safe distance.

Owner Rebecca Bedinger said she has worked hard to make sure they can open their doors as soon as they get the green light. She has added plexi-glass in front of the reception desk and a touch-free hand sanitizing dispenser.

In areas like washing stations where customers cannot stay six feet apart, she has added dividers. There are also hair dryers with wheels that can roll up to any of the stations. That way customers can stay in the same chair as much as possible. “Being part of the community for so long, community’s number one to us,” said Bedinger. “In fact, we closed down a week before it was mandated because we do care about our community, our clients. My crew that we work with, our number one is health, and everything else will fall in place.”

Many of these practices were already in place at Ippatsu. They already wiped chairs down and sanitized combs and other tools between customers.

They are offering curbside pick-up and drop-offs for anyone needing products. Customers can contact their Facebook page.