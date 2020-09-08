Salon offers outdoor haircuts

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Some businesses have turned to using the outdoors to keep things running and that now includes one salon.

H2O Salon and Spa in downtown Urbana started offering outside haircuts two weeks ago. Even though they increased safety protocols inside, they wanted to give customers another option.

The response has been enthusiastic. “We had a lot of clients who weren’t ready to come back yet and as soon as they saw we were able to do this, we saw an increase in the phone ringing, which was really nice,” said Maggie Hurley, operations manager. “I think people are really happy about it. They’re excited.” They also have a covered area behind the salon to offer outside haircuts, even when it rains.