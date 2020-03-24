Salon offering curbside pickup

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– Signature Salon is offering curbside pickup. Customers can email or message on Facebook what products they want. Then buy the products and arrange a time to pick them up at the curb.
People can purchase make up, hair care, or skin care products. Staff say it’s their way of helping. They’re hoping people will consider supporting efforts like these to help small businesses. They plan to stop the service once operations return to normal. The stay at home order runs through at least April 7th.
