Sally Turner appointed to 44th Senate District seat

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Sally Turner (R-Beason) has been appointed to fill the empty 44th Senate District seat left by former State Senator Bill Brady (R-Bloomington).

Officials said Turner was appointed over the weekend by the Republican County Chairs of Logan, McLean, Menard, Sangamon and Tazewell counties.

“It’s a true honor and privilege to have been selected to serve and represent the people of Central Illinois,” said Senator Turner. “I am humbled by the unanimous decision of the county chairs and I will work at this new position with the same diligence and passion as during my 24 years as the Logan County Clerk.

“My focus is to bring financial stability and economic growth to Illinois by fighting for lower taxes, balanced budgets and smarter government,” Turner said. “While holding tight to my conservative values, I will work across the aisle to find common ground beneficial to the people I represent and the State of Illinois. I look forward to what we can accomplish in the General Assembly and will be a strong voice for the good, hard working people of the 44th District.”

Turner’s appointment comes after former State Senator Brady announced his retirement last month.