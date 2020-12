NORMAL, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State University may be a couple weeks out from having saliva-based testing on campus. It is all thanks to the University of Illinois.

The school is working with Illinois to open a testing lab inside the Science Building on campus. University leaders hoped to have the site up and running by now, but they are awaiting approval from the FDA.

All students living on campus will be required to get tested before returning to their residence hall rooms.