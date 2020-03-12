Saint Patrick’s parade postponed

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Saint Patrick’s Day parade has been postponed, according to a joint press release from the Springfield, Illinois Saint Patrick’s Day Parade Committee and the City of Springfield.

The decision is related to coronavirus concerns, with organizers saying they are following new recommendations regarding large gatherings.

Downtown businesses will continue operations as normal.

More information about the Springfield Illinois Saint Patrick’s Day Parade can be found at www.stpatsdayparade.com.