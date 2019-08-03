Safety warning after multiple interstate accidents

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — After consecutive accidents on I-74, officials are cautioning people to be alert on the road so it doesn’t continue to happen.

State Police responded to several accidents on Thursday afternoon. One of them was deadly. It started when a minor crash near the Fithian exit. That caused a traffic backup. Shortly after, a few miles away, two semis collided and caught fire. One man died. The coroner is still working to confirm who that man is and will be releasing his name next week.

While the cause of the deadly accident is still under investigation, State Police say many crashes can be prevented if drivers pay closer attention.

The stretch near the Oakwood exit is an area where police see a high number of collisions. State Trooper Joseph Rush says, “This stretch of road is notorious for several severe accidents.”

Often, tow truck companies come to take away what’s left at the scene. They’ve noticed the same problem. Brian Carnaghi, owner of Carnaghi Towing says, “People need to look out and be alert because anything could happen at any time.”

Time after time he sees drivers not obeying the law. Carnaghi says, “I’ve been out there for forty years on that interstate. People are moving too fast. Honestly, there are a probably quite a few people out there who need to stay off the interstate with the way it is today.”

State Police continue to caution drivers to prevent crashes. Trooper Rush says, “Don’t drive distracted, pay attention to the road ahead of you and know that there’s going to be backups because of construction and maybe other accidents.”

On average, 1,000 people die every year in traffic accidents in Illinois. Some people want the road laws change. Eric Williams drives on I-74 frequently. He says, “I think the speed limit is too fast on I-74. Slow the speed limit down because 70 mph means 80 to some people.”

Carnaghi just wants people to pay attention and follow the rules that are already in place. He says, “We have to do something here. Be on your toes not your nose. People are always looking right in front of their car. That’s a big problem when you’re going 70 miles per hour.”