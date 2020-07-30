CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Thousands of people have agreed to help control the spread of the virus. U of I is encouraging the community to sign a safety pledge. They want people to respect others’ health and do their best to protect their own. In the pledge, people agree to do things like take a daily health check, stay six feet apart when they can, and wash their hands often. So far, over 8,500 people have signed. Faculty, students, and staff have signed. They have also had alumni and people who live in the Champaign-Urbana community ask to participate. The Associate Chancellor for Public Affairs, Robin Kaler, says she hopes it encourages compassion on campus.

Kaler says people aren’t required to sign, but when they do, they are expressing their commitment to keeping the community safe.