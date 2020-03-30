Safety measures impact crisis nurseries

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Crisis nurseries remain open amid Illinois’ Stay At Home order, but they’ve had to make modifications to who they’re able to take in.

In Effingham County, the crisis nursery is trying to focus on high level crises, including first responders and health care workers, but have also seen an increase in requests for help from pregnant mothers who cannot take their children to appointments. In Urbana, the crisis nursery is prioritizing children who are at risk of immediate harm from domestic violence, homelessness or extreme parental stress. Mini O’Beirne Crisis Nursery is also focusing on high level crises at this time.

Each nursery’s crisis hotline remains available 24/7.

“We’re trying to stay in contact with families every day,” Crisis Nursery of Effingham County director Meghan Rewers says. “We’re calling and checking in on them and just saying, ‘Hey, how are you doing? Is there anything you need?’ Just trying to keep that open line of communication with our clients.

The nurseries are also accepting donations as they try to stay stocked up on supplies like diapers and formulas. For more information on how to donate to each location, click on the links below.

Crisis Nursery of Effingham County

24/7 Crisis Line: 217 342-3000

Urbana Crisis Nursery

24/7 Crisis Line: 217-337-2730

Mini O’Beirne Crisis Nursery

24/7 Crisis Line: 217-525-6800