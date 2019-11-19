Safety improvements slated for highway after crashes increase

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A road that’s seen its share of accidents is getting a safety upgrade. The Sidney-Homer Road, or County Highway 15, is getting a grant through IDOT.

The $4.5 million upgrades will include new and widened shoulders, centerline rumble strips, asphalt overlay, and new or widened drainage structures.

The road has seen an increase in the number of vehicle crashes over the past few years. The Champaign County Highway Department hopes to begin work in the Spring of 2021, with work expected to last five months.