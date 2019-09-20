Safety for women in agriculture

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — National Farm Safety and Health Week is shining a spotlight on women’s health and safety in agriculture on Friday.

Amy Rademaker, Carle’s Farm Safety Specialist, says ergonomics can contribute to safety issues.

“A lot of equipment is designed for men,” she says. “So, we have things that are heavier that we don’t have the capacity to lift and things that are just built bigger. And we know that women tend to be shorter and smaller so that plays a role into it. It’s how the equipment is designed.”

According to Agrisafe Network, the use of equipment and tools designed for men can lead to an increased risk of injury for women, including lower back disorders and potential injuries to wrists and hands. Rademaker suggests lowering equipment and for women to be aware of repetitive motions that they can either cut out or improve in order to reduce the risk of carpal tunnel.

Rademaker says people also need to be cognizant of the mental health issues that can accompany farming.

“If we think about women that are by themselves and farming, we also have to think about depression, anxiety, just as we would the regular farming population,” she says.

The third week of September has been recognized as National Farm Safety and Health Week every year since 1944.