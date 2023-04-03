Gasoline portable generators are great for RV camping and serve as an excellent power source at job sites.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCIA) — The U.S. Consumer Product and Safety Commission is reminding consumers of how to stay safe around portable emergency equipment as they clean up from storms and tornadoes this week.

Illinois was among several states that were hit by a powerful storm that produced several tornadoes on Friday. Another round of storms is expected to move across the country later this week and Illinois is once again in the path.

The CPSC is urging people to take steps to protect themselves and their families from potential fires and carbon monoxide poisoning caused by the emergency household equipment they are using. Those tips include:

Operating portable generators outside and at least 20 feet away from any structure, with the exhaust directed away from buildings that people could enter

Checking to ensure generators have been maintained properly and following instructions and warnings on the labels and in the owner’s manual

Making sure smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are installed, tested and working on each level and bedroom of a house. Interconnected alarms are best, allowing all to go off if one does.

Keeping all sides of a portable heater at least three feet from items that cat catch on fire and water, using a wall outlet, not a power strip, and staying with heaters at all times

Never using charcoal indoors and using burning candles with caution, keeping them away from flammable objects and extinguishing them when leaving the room or sleeping

Getting out of a home immediately in the event of a gas leak

The CPSC said that carbon monoxide is colorless and odorless, earning it the moniker “the invisible killer.” Within minutes of exposure, people will experience nausea, dizziness or weakness before passing out and, with prolonged exposure, dying. Carbon monoxide poisoning caused by portable generators is blamed for an average of 85 deaths per year in the United States.