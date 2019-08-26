Safety division hires new inspector

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Safety Division has a new building inspector.

Patrick Bolger started last Monday after coming over from the City of Urbana. He spent five years in the same position. His hiring helps replenish the staff after 32-year veteran Larry Happ retired in June. He says there is one project in particular he hopes to eventually see at his desk.

“There’s a lot of upcoming projects,” says Bolger. “I think I would say one of them I’m hoping goes forward would be the new ice arena. I’m a big hockey fan so that would be awesome to be able to be a part of that project.”

The project he’s talking about is the proposed arena in downtown Champaign who’s main tenant would be a new U of I hockey team. If those plans continue, Bolger could be part of the team involved in it’s construction.