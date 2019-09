DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) -- It's something many of you probably don't pick up anymore: a dictionary. But they're something people in jail find really useful.

That's why Danville Area Community College is holding a dictionary drive for their program at the correctional center. So if you've had an extra one or two setting around, collecting dust, this is the perfect place for it to go. They'll also accept other reference books, but their main goal is collecting dictionaries.