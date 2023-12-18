ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The U.S. Department of Transportation is investing over $1,800,000 into five traffic safety projects throughout Illinois, including projects in Champaign County and the City of Mattoon.

As part of the DOT’s Safe Streets and Roads for All program, $1,835,880 will go into preventing death and danger on the road in Illinois. This will be done through planning, infrastructure, behavioral and operational initiatives.

U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) made the announcement on Monday.

“Improving street safety and increasing multimodal transportation infrastructure makes for safer, more active and more vibrant communities,” Duckworth said. “I’m proud to announce this important funding to help communities throughout Illinois make much-needed improvements to catalyze economic development, enhance community connectivity and improve quality of life for residents.”

“Safer roads mean safer communities, and by dedicating resources to improve traffic safety, we’re laying the foundation for a better Illinois,” Durbin said. “By investing in our infrastructure, we’re fostering connectivity, ensuring that every Illinoisan has equitable access to opportunities across our state.”

Of the five areas awarded, Champaign County is receiving the largest slice of the funds. $945,000 will be given to the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission to go towards updating safety data and embedding equity in transportation safety plans.

The City of Mattoon is getting an $80,000 piece of the funding to help develop a comprehensive safety action plan.

Here are some areas outside of Central Illinois that also received funding: