CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State leaders are taking steps to raise awareness about digital privacy issues. Today, the Illinois Attorney General honored “Safer Internet Day” by giving adults and educators advice on how to make sure kids are safe online.

“Digital media literacy adds a level of danger, perhaps,” says U of I College of Media Professor Michelle Nelson. “Is this a friend of a friend of a friend? Is this a real person? Is this an adult? How can you trust the source?”

Those are questions to consider when using social media. Nelson says knowing the answers to those questions is what can keep kids safe, whether they’re behind a computer screen or opening an app on their phone.

But it’s not just up to kids. Parents have to play a part, too.

“You can be very restrictive and restrict television content, restrict access to social media, restrict cell phone messages, and that is one perfectly reasonable kind of parenting strategy,” says Nelson.

But there might be a better approach parents can use.

“What we found in our own research…what seems to be the most effective is to play a more active role,” says Nelson.

That means starting conversations to stay in the loop.

“Sometimes the children actually have more knowledge about the apps than parents, but they may not have the knowledge of the possible consequences. So I encourage parents, to what extent you can, be involved with your children. Have them teach you about Snapchat…about Tik Tok,” says Nelson.

Urbana high school track coach Forrest Farokhi is already putting that advice to work. He has his athletes sign an agreement before joining the team to urge them to post appropriately online. And he specifically uses the term “agreement” for one important reason.

“Creating agreements between teachers and students as opposed to creating rules…because rules tend to change the behavior in a way kids respond to something,” says Farokhi.

But it’s not all bad in the world of social media. It’s just about remembering:

“These different platforms are fun, and creative, and amazing to see different viewpoints, but to understand that we need to be respectful and cognizant of how these messages can cause harm,” says Nelson.”