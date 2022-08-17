CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Students in Champaign County schools will have a safer way to walk to school this year.

The maps for Safe Walking Routes are updated, and you can click here to find your route.

“The purpose of the SRTS maps is to provide safe routes for children to walk or bike between home and school,” said Gabe Lewis, a pedestrian and bicycle planner at the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission. “The safe routes promote the use of sidewalks, crosswalks, and crossing guards when available in neighborhoods near schools.”

“I would encourage families to give biking and walking to school a try,” Lewis added. “There are safety tips on how to walk or bike to school.”

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced the Safe Route to Schools (SRTS) grant totaled $12.3 million for 57 projects across the State.

“After careful review, 57 projects were chosen to total over $12.3 million in federal funding,” IDOT said on its website. “These funds will be used to improve safety and promote walking and bicycling as transportation options for school children in Illinois.”

Some of the projects are happening in the Champaign, Urbana, Savoy and Thomasboro school districts.

“If you cannot walk from your home to school, if it is too far of a distance, there are opportunities for park and walk sites,” Lewis said. “They can park and walk a short distance to school.”

Oct. 12 is designated International Walk to School Day, which the Champaign County RPC will be celebrating.