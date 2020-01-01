Safe rides for the new year

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– The Black Chamber of Commerce of Illinois has cars available for people who need a sober driver to take them home. They hope this service will cut down on the number of people driving impaired.

Their rides will be offered just for people in Decatur. Anyone who feels they may be too impaired to drive is encouraged to take advantage of the service. They plan to run from midnight until about 3 in the morning on New Year’s Day.

People can get a ride by filling out a Google Doc through Facebook at Ride Sober Decatur or calling 217-619-0235.