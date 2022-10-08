CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A jungle adventurer uses a magical camera to take visitors on an exciting safari through the solar system.

A solar system show will take place on October 8 from 7 to 8 p.m. at the William M. Staerkel Planetarium at Parkland College.

Visitors will see the sun, moon, planets, and dwarf planets coming to life, learning about their personalities and eccentricities as well as the current status of Pluto.

Admission is $6 for adults and $5 for students, seniors and children under 12. Visitors can buy tickets at the door 30 minutes before the first show.