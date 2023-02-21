Updated 3:07 p.m.

SADORUS, Ill. (WCIA) — A Sadorus tall grass fire is now out after multiple fire departments assisted in the response.

The fire occurred near 525 East Road in Sadorus, Ill.

A man near the site of the fire told WCIA that he started a small fire to burn the tall grass from his garden. Soon after he said that the wind kicked up and the grass quickly traveled beyond his backyard.

Pesotum, Ivesdale, Sadorus, Tolono, Tuscola Fire Departments were dispatched, along with an ambulance.

Oxygen was given to the man due to smoke inhalation, but additional medical assistance was not needed.

No serious injuries have been reported. No structural damage was reported either.

This is a developing story.