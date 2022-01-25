S.A.T. going virtual

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — Students will be able to retire their number two pencils when taking the S.A.T.

That’s because it’s going virtual. It will also be shorter. The superintendent of Monticello, Vic Zimmerman, says kids are already used to using Chromebooks, so this won’t be a big change for them.

“Kids are online and they’re good at taking assessments online and most of the state assessments are online so I think this will be a smooth transition for them, at least the kids in Illinois,” Zimmerman said.

The virtual S.A.T. will start for students in 2024.